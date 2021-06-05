Report: Mariah Carey Dumps Jay-Z’s Roc Nation After ‘Blazing Row' Over the Future of Her Career

Has Mariah Carey parted ways with Roc Nation?

According to a new report, the singer left Jay-Z’s Roc Nation after a “blazing row” during a meeting about the future of her career.

via NYP:

Mariah signed with Jay-Z in 2017 years after firing former manager Stella Bulochnikov, prompting lawsuits on both sides.

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” a source close to the situation told the Sun. “She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks.

“It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years,” the source added. “But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps.”

Carey is said to be working on “a heavily R&B-influenced album” and another world tour set for 2021.

The “Glitter” diva has already been removed from the list of acts that are represented by the company.

We can not confirm nor deny this report at this time, but you know Mariah — she always has something in the works!