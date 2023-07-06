Report: Madonna Was Revived by Narcan Injection, Terrifying New Details Reveal Queen of Pop ‘Had to Be Brought Back From The Dead’

Madonna was allegedly revived with Narcan before she was admitted to the ICU last month.

When the Queen of Pop was found unresponsive on June 24, those who discovered her lifeless body were forced to administer a NARCAN injection, sources said.

NARCAN is an emergency medical treatment commonly used to reverse the life-threatening effects of a suspected overdose. But it is also used to reverse acute septic shock in patients — a condition Madonna is said to have suffered.

The injection, commonly held in medical treatment kits of the rich and famous, is considered useful to increase blood pressure in the management of septic shock, a life-threatening condition that happens when blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level.

There is nothing at all to suggest the hitmaker needed NARCAN for the ill effects of any drug use.

A spokesperson for Madonna had no comment.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Material Girl singer, 64, was intubated for at least one night at a New York hospital before having the tube removed. The official explanation has been that a serious bacterial infection put her in intensive care.

She had spent days hooked up to a ventilator while her family was told to “expect the worst.”

While Madonna is now alert and is surrounded by family and friends while recovering at home, new details about the medical drama have come to light.

RadarOnline.com has been told her 10-year-old twins, Estere and Stella, who recently graduated from elementary school, were at the family home at the time of the incident.

The pop star was reportedly found by an assistant.

Madonna had pushed herself so hard to get ready for her 84-date world tour that she had relied upon painkillers to survive, sources said.

“She was working overtime, but she clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely reminding her that she is not 45 anymore, let alone 25,” a source previously said, comparing her to younger stars like Taylor Swift and Pink.

“She needed to pace herself. Pushing herself so hard was extremely risky.”

One friend went so far as to express fear Madonna could have ended up like Michael Jackson, who died in the lead-up to his This Is It tour in 2009.

“Nobody would say it out loud but there were concerns about another Michael Jackson situation if she doesn’t slow down a bit,” the source added.

The tour has been postponed in light of the Grammy winner’s health scare.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, said.