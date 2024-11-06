Home > NEWS

Report: Liam Payne’s Friend and 2 Hotel Employees Being Investigated Over Singer’s Death

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Police in Argentina are continuing their investigation into Liam Payne’s death.

According to TMZ, Argentinian police conducted another round of raids on the homes of the hotel workers and the unidentified pal of the former One Direction musician on Tuesday night.

The authorities also searched the hotel lockers of the employees and reviewed security footage from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires where Payne died last month.

Advertisement

The outlet reported that cops believe the workers contacted the “Night Changes” singer before he fell to his death from his third-story hotel balcony.

Investigators reportedly used text messages from Payne’s cell phone to identify the “friend” who may have sold him drugs, as well.

However, the “friend” was not at home during the raid.

Last month, the Argentinian authorities raided the hotel to “obtain elements of interest for the investigation,” a police source told Argentinian newspaper LA NACION.

Advertisement

A second source said these elements of interest included “documents and videos” from the lobby and courtyard so investigators could piece together Payne’s final moments before his death.

They also acquired the hotel’s computers, phones and other devices.

Payne died on Oct. 16 after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony. He was 31.

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that the ex-boy band member’s fall resulted in “extremely serious injuries.”

Advertisement

Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti also detailed that the pop star suffered from a fractured skull.

Following his death, authorities discovered that Payne’s hotel room was filled with drug paraphernalia and alcohol.

There was also an empty Dove soap packet, a burning candle, a burnt soda can top and a piece of aluminum foil on the desk in his room.

Police believe the Dove carton was used to “secretly hand off” illegal substances to Payne.

Advertisement

A toxicology report revealed that he had multiple drugs in his system, including crack, cocaine and “pink cocaine,” a recreational drug that typically mixes methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others.

via: Page Six

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Lisa Blunt Rochester to Become the First Woman and First Black Person to Represent Delaware in U.S. Senate

By: Walker
NEWS

50 Cent Insists His Frequent Instagram Trolling Isn’t Personal: ‘It’s Me Just Having Fun’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Angela Alsobrooks Wins Senate Race in Maryland Making History

By: Walker
NEWS

Russell Simmons’ Rape Accuser Blasts Claim He’s ‘Retired’ in Indonesia

By: Walker
NEWS

Amanda Bynes Shares Update on Weight Loss Goal After Gaining 20 Lbs. Due to Depression

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Says The Dating Pool Has ‘P**s In It,’ As She Thinks About Finding Love Amid Her Divorce From Offset

By: Walker
NEWS

Judge Says No Proof Dr. Dre Threatening Therapist, Restraining Order Removed

By: Walker
NEWS

Donald Trump Elected 47th President of the United States

By: Walker
NEWS

When Polls Open and Close on Election Day 2024

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Channels Pamela Anderson and Encourages People to Vote in ‘Bodyguard’ Music Video

By: Walker