Report: Kim Kardashian ‘Livid’ After Allegations Over Ex Kanye West’s ‘Kinks’ Emerge in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with Kanye West after allegations of his sexual kinks surfaced in a lawsuit filed by a former Yeezy employee.

RadarOnline.com can reveal tensions between the ex-couple, who share four children, have intensified since West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, filed a lawsuit on October 11, accusing the rapper of sexual assault during a studio session co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Pisciotta, who worked for West from 2021 to 2022, claimed she was the victim of “sexual battery” at the Grammy winner’s hand after drinking something he gave to her that had allegedly been laced.

Plus, in a move which has made Kardashian and her “entire family” absolutely “livid”, Pisciotta made several shocking claims including West had a “kink” for sleeping with his partners’ moms, including the mother of his current wife, Bianca Censori.

A source said: “Kim has tried her best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, but it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now.”

The complaint came as an amendment to a previous lawsuit where Pisciotta alleged she was a victim of wrongful termination

West’s lawyers denied the accusations and in response claimed Pisciotta had pursued “him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits.”

According to US Weekly, when Pisciotta’s “advances were rejected,” West, also known as Ye, alleged she then tried to “blackmail him.”

The statement from West’s lawyers read: “Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.”

RadarOnline.com revealed last month Kardashian, 44, has become increasingly worried about her four children spending time with their erratic father, 47.

We told how she dispatched “trusted nannies and her own security” to supervise her kids when they go away with West and Censori.

An insider said: “Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security.”

The source continued: “There is a very tight schedule – what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have.

“Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are.”

Kardashian and West married in 2014 but divorced eight years later in 2022.

They share and co-parent kids North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

via: Radar Online