Report: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Split, Couple ‘Plan to Divorce’ Days After Naked Grammys Stunt and Rapper’s Vile Anti-Semitic Meltdown

Kanye West needs a new muse … because his relationship with Bianca Censori is reportedly dunzo.

It’s thought that they have verbally agreed that she will get a payment of $5 million following the short marriage, which began in December 2022.

A source close to the rapper, 47, confirmed that the couple have now broken up and that they expect a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days.

Censori, 30, is understood to be staying at their $35 million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles for now.

It’s not known where West is but some believe he may even head back in the coming days to Tokyo, Japan, where he spent much of last year living in a hotel.

She appeared plainly unhappy on the red carpet on February 2 when West instructed her to drop her fur coat and ‘make a scene’ but she went along with his instructions.

Friends of West insisted that the stunt was his idea of ‘art’ and also intended to replicate the cover of his album Vultures 2.



The following day he wrote on X: ‘My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.’

He went on: ‘She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared.’

In the days following the Grammys, West went on an anti-Semitic rant on Twitter, saying that he was a Nazi and loved Hitler.

He also took an advertising slot at the Super Bowl for his clothing line, which was reduced to just one item, a $20 t-shirt carrying the Nazi swastika. The site was closed down by Shopify within 24 hours.

He was also banned from X, formerly Twitter, but returned to the site on Thursday having deleted much of his offensive comment. He said that his rants had been a ‘social experiment.’

He stated: ‘So funny how N****** rapping about killing N****** is not hate but posting a swastika is hate.’

His actions have prompted outrage in Hollywood, with Australian actress Isla Fisher and Friends icon David Schwimmer being among those to publicly condemn him.

In an interview earlier this month. West said that he had been ‘misdiagnosed’ as bipolar and instead was autistic. He added that he believed that he was a former Emperor of Japan – as did Censori.

West was previously married to reality TV star and underwear mogul Kim Kardashian and they have four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Last week, Censori shocked the world when she attended the Grammys completely naked under a sheer dress, exposing her breasts and genitals.

The stunt made global headlines and many of West’s followers were quick to accuse the rapper of being ‘abusive’ and ‘controlling’ while using his wife’s body ‘as clout’.

Addressing the backlash amid a vile anti-Semitic, sexist and homophobic rant, West claimed that he has ‘dominion’ over Censori but insisted he would never force her to wear anything she didn’t feel comfortable in.

He tweeted: ‘I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B*****S.

‘PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS.

‘I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**K WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR. [sic]’

He carried on his rant in the early hours, penning: Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu.

‘She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b***h on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression.

‘There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.’

He later branded the sheer dress the ‘best Grammys outfit of all time’.

Since West married Censori in 2022 fans have expressed concern over her wellbeing, with the Australian architect continuously seen parading around in various states of undress.

During the Grammy Awards, Censori stepped onto the carpet clad in a furry black coat before theatrically dropping the garment and flashing her bare bottom to photographers.

She turned around to show off her topless chest and lack of underwear while West – nominated in the Best Rap Song category – leered at her nude body during the incident of indecent exposure.

West, who was fully clothed, was seen issuing commands to Censori.

Lip reader, Nicola Hickling went on to state that West said: ‘You’re making a scene now.’

She nodded her head and he told her: ‘Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.’ He added: ‘Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.’ She then told him: ‘Alright, let’s go.’

In September, West and Censori were said to have split, but later confirmed they were still together in a move branded a ‘stunt’.

Insiders suggested that the stunt was concocted in a desperate bid to distract from claims that West drugged and raped his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta at a party with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently awaiting trial behind bars for allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering among others, all of which he denies.

‘Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Diddy’s level and he has been speaking to his legal reps,’ the insider told DailyMail.com.

‘He is paying attention to what is going on with Diddy and some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit.’

Influencer and former OnlyFans star Pisciotta sued West in June for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking her while she worked for him between 2021 and 2022.

He dismissed the accusations as ‘baseless’ and accused her of ‘blackmail and extortion.’

West and Censori met when he hired her as an architectural designer at Yeezy, a year before the end of his six-year marriage to Kardashian.

via: Daily Mail