Report: Jessica Simpson ‘Heading for Splitsville’ with Eric Johnson after 10-Year Marriage — But Songbird is ‘Getting Zero Sympathy From First Husband Nick Lachey’

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot in 2014 and share three children together — Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11 and Birdie, 5.

Simpson’s erratic behavior and high-flying ambitions have pushed her ten-year marriage to former football star Eric Johnson to the brink, leaving the once sparkling Tinseltown twosome spiraling toward divorce, sources say.

RadarOnline.com can reveal one insider said: “Eric has had it with her crazy mood swings”, dished an insider. “And Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance. Everyone’s wondering how long they can go on like this.”

The reality star turned fashion mogul was recently caught on camera without her ring at LAX, and word around town is that the couple is already in a trial separation.

Jessica, 44, and Eric, 45, have been living mostly separate lives for nearly a year.

The former pop princess spent months away from her hunky hubby while in Nashville, desperately trying to reignite her stagnant singing career.

Simpson was also recently snapped without her ring when she dropped off their three kids – daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11 – for their first day of school, and Johnson was nowhere in sight.

Months before that, they were reportedly going through a “rocky patch” in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Johnson hasn’t appeared on Simpson’s Instagram page since April, and a source said he’s distanced himself from her “for more than a year.”

“Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know,” the source added.

“He’s been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time.”

The retired tight end was once seen as a stabilizing force for Simpson after her acrimonious, headline-grabbing 2006 divorce from pop singer Nick Lachey.

They tied the knot in 2014, and friends have long credited Eric for helping the ditzy blonde through a harrowing booze addiction she reportedly kicked in 2017.

But Jess sparked relapse fears in 2022 when she appeared to be slurring her words in a video advertisement for Pottery Barn, and in her few public appearances in the past year, she sometimes seemed to be confused.

“Eric’s been dealing with a lot of Jessica’s baggage for a long time”, revealed the insider. “She’ll be yelling for joy one minute, then start crying and hide out in a bedroom for a day.

“They both really want what’s best for their children, but as far as their marriage goes, you fear it’s just a matter of time.

Eric is at his breaking point.”

via: Radar Online