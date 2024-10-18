Report: Jay Cutler Arrested for DUI, Released on Bond Several Hours Later

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Jay Cutler was arrested for DUI and gun possession Thursday evening in Franklin, Tenn.

According to online records viewed by TMZ, the NFL star posted bond several hours later and was released. The outlet also obtained his mugshot.

Cutler, who was married to Kristin Cavallari from 2013 to 2022, has not further addressed the situation.

Advertisement

Cutler and Cavallari, 37, share custody of sons Camden and Jaxson, as well as daughter Saylor. She recently addressed their arrangement.

“When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids and that’s changed,” the Hills alum said on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast earlier this month. “I’m really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work.”

Cutler and Cavallari both reside in Nashville with the kids. Following a messy divorce starting in 2020 (which was finalized two years later), the exes have remained committed to coparenting.

via: US Weekly

Advertisement

TMZ adds, Culter was charged with 3 other offenses such as failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

The circumstances surrounding the bust are still a mystery