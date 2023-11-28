Report: Jamie Foxx Still 'Struggling' 7 Months After Health Scare, Drops Out of TV Show Because He 'Doesn't Want to Overdo It'

Jamie Foxx allegedly is still be ‘struggling’ since his mystery health complication began taking its toll.

via: Radar Online

Seven months after suffering a mysterious medical emergency, Foxx, 55, appears to be living his best life on social media, but insiders reportedly say the actor is suffering behind closed doors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor’s recent Instagram posts include a plug for his critically acclaimed new flick, The Burial, a video of him hitting a sweet drive on the golf course — and clips of him and youngest daughter, Anelise Bishop, celebrating her 15th birthday at an epic party, complete with professional DJ and performance by Chris Brown.

One thing the Ray star didn’t include on social media? In November, it was announced that the 55-year-old would no longer be hosting the Fox game show We Are Family alongside his older daughter, Corinne Foxx. Instead, Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, would take over.

Sadly, it’s an indicator that Foxx still isn’t 100 percent better after his health scare last spring.

“Jamie pulling out of another project has friends worried that he hasn’t recuperated as well as everyone thinks,” an insider told the National Enquirer. “He’s struggling, but Jamie has been very private about what happened and his recovery.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Foxx’s rep for comment.

The actor has certainly kept the truth about his health scare under wraps. On April 12, Corinne shared her father suffered a “medical complication” the previous day — which halted production on the Netflix film Back in Action — but was “in good hands.”

Foxx went on to spend several weeks at a Chicago-based rehab facility that specialized in strokes and traumatic brain injuries.

Close friends and family reportedly revealed that even they were left in the dark about what happened to the actor.

“I did go through hell and back,” Foxx told his social media followers in July, though he continued to be vague on his condition. “My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back,” the actor promised his fans.

While Foxx is reportedly eager to get back to work, insiders claimed he still needs more time.

“In the end, Jamie wasn’t ready to add hosting a new game show to his schedule,” the source told the outlet. “He’s being very careful regarding his health issues. He may not be at 100 percent, but the last thing he wants is to mess with the progress he has made.”

The insider also noted that Corinne “is disappointed” but “she understands her dad had to put his health first.”

“Jamie hasn’t had any major setbacks recently, still he doesn’t want to overdo it,” the source added. “He feels better than he has in months — and he owes that to ongoing physical therapy.”

“Jamie doesn’t want to risk anything if he doesn’t have to,” the source said. “He’s got a birthday coming up on December 13 and says he wants to celebrate many more.”