Report: Jamie Foxx and GF Alyce Huckstepp’s Romance ‘Starting to Fizzle’ Nearly 1 Year After His Health Scare | lovebscott.com

Jamie Foxx, known for his roles in films such as “Ray” and “Django Unchained”, recently underwent health complications that forced him to prioritize his well-being over his personal life.

via: In Touch

Foxx has pumped the brakes on proposing to girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp after getting over his brush with death — and now the Oscar winner has resumed his workaholic ways, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“She was totally there for him when he got sick, and they got very close after that. But things are starting to fizzle on Jamie’s end,” the source says. “She’s still in the picture, and they see each other occasionally — but not to the same degree they were.”

The Ray star, 56, was first linked to the Australian fitness model two years ago, and pals say his romance with the 30-year-old blonde beauty briefly turned serious following his April 2023 health scare.

Foxx’s family claimed his lengthy hospital stay was due to a “medical complication.” But sources told In Touch that the Django Unchained star had secretly suffered a stroke!

Fully recovered Jamie has resumed work on the action comedy film Back in Action with Cameron Diaz — and shows no sign of slowing down professionally. “He’s grateful to be alive — but he’s preoccupied with getting his career on track,” the insider explains. “It’s odd to see him so sedate when he used to be such a womanizer. There’s a part of Jamie that’s sad about that, but he just can’t do it anymore.”

However, Jamie still has cold feet about committing to marriage with Alyce, according to the source. “He’s back to making work his number one priority again.”