Kim Zolciak Shopping Around New 'To Hell and Back' Reality Series | lovebscott.com

Kim Zolciak is trying to find a way back to reality tv.

via Page Six:

Multiple sources tell us that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 45 — who’s made headlines over the past year for her mounting financial woes and ongoing divorce from Kroy Biermann — has a new unscripted project in the works.

“Kim is in the early stages of developing a new reality show. She’s in talks with several networks and streamers,” one insider shares, adding that, “at this point, it’s unclear where the show will land or what it will even be about.”

Although “creative is still being ironed out,” a separate source notes, Zolciak is thrilled for what’s to come: “She’s excited to see what happens.”

A third insider tells us that the series is tentatively titled “To Hell and Back” — a fitting name should it explore the money struggles and marital strife that continue to underline the former Bravolebrity’s life.

Kim has always made for good television, but we’re not sure anyone is interested in this.