Report: Harry Styles and Girlfriend Taylor Russell Break Up After 1 Year of Dating | lovebscott.com

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have reportedly ended their fourteen-month relationship following their trip to Japan.

“They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan [in April] and are taking some time apart,” a source told the Sun on Sunday, adding that the couple’s “happy” relationship became “strained recently.”

Reps for Styles and Russell did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The Grammy-winning singer, 30, and the “Bones and All” star, 29, were first photographed together in June 2023.

The following month, Russell was spotted in the audience of Styles’ Love on Tour stop in Vienna, fueling rumors that they were dating.

The pair went public with their romance in August by cozying up at a party in London following the actress’s performance in the play “The Effect” at the Royal National Theatre.

“Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time,” a spy told Page Six at the time. “He introduced her to James [Corden] and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling.”

Styles and Russell continued to show PDA in the months that followed, holding hands in September, getting touchy-feely at a U2 concert in November and going for a late-night bike ride in February.

While the duo never publicly spoke about their relationship, the Canadian fashionista acknowledged the public’s newfound interest in her private life during an interview with Vanity Fair in March.

“My concern and my focus is going to be on the work. My work is the most interesting thing to me, so that’s what I’ll say about that,” she began.

“There are going to be things all the time around you that feel like they’re trying to pull your attention in different places in your life. … You have to find ways in which you can keep yourself really balanced and really safe.”

Russell was Styles’ first serious girlfriend since Olivia Wilde, whom he dated for two years.

