Report: Halle Berry to Carry Olympic Torch Down the Croisette in Cannes Before Paris Games | lovebscott.com

The countdown to the Paris Olympics is on.

Halle Berry will carry the Olympic flame down the Croisette in Cannes, France, on Tuesday ahead of the Paris Games’ kickoff, Page Six hears.

The famed French Riviera boulevard, which houses designer shops but has been taken over by the Cannes Lions festival, will be shut down temporarily as Berry makes her way through.

Reps for the actress did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Festivalgoers have expressed concern about the timing, as Stagwell Sport Beach, Spotify, MediaLink and more have set up shop on the beach, which we hear will not be accessible unless patrons have crossed the street prior to Berry’s strut.

“How am I supposed to get to my events if the Croisette is shut down?” one Lions attendee complained to us.

“Apparently they’re cutting the road in half? This is such unfortunate timing.”

An ad exec, meanwhile, shared how “excited” she is given her events are store-side and unaffected by the closure.

“It’ll be so amazing to see her carrying the torch!” she said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Berry, 57, has been busy on Capitol Hill lately, as she has urged for funding for research and education around menopause.

“The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens,” she said in May from the Capitol.

“Our doctors can’t even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey.”

