Report: Fifth Harmony is in Talks to Reunite — with Camila Cabello | lovebscott.com

Could a reunion be on the horizon?

via: Page Six

Fifth Harmony is in talks to reunite, a source tells Page Six exclusively.

Six years after they announced an indefinite hiatus, we hear Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane are keen to get back together — and Camila Cabello, who acrimoniously left the girl group in 2016, is part of the conversations.

Our insider shares that Fifth Harmony began showing interest in treating fans to a new song after their past hits including “All in My Head (Flex)” started going viral on TikTok recently.

We’re told the prospective reunion would not interfere with the releases of Normani and Cabello’s forthcoming solo albums, as it would be an entirely separate project.

Reps for Cabello, Normani, Jauregui, Brooke and Jane didn’t respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Rumors of a “Fifth Harmony renaissance” first began swirling on social media last year after Brooke, 30, revealed on the “Zach Sang Show” that she, Normani, 27, Jauregui, 27, and Jane, 26, had received ownership of their group’s trademark again. (At the time, Cabello, 26, was not included in the partnership.)

Brooke subsequently clarified on X that there was “no official band reunion happening at the moment,” but “some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way.”

Fifth Harmony then proved that they still have love for one another when Cabello, Jauregui, Brooke and Jane all left supportive comments on Normani’s Instagram post last month announcing her long-awaited debut album, “Dopamine.”

The quintet behind hit songs such as “Work From Home” and “Worth It” formed on “The X Factor” Season 2 in 2012.

Two albums and four years later, Normani, Jauregui, Brooke and Jane infamously announced Cabello had informed them “via her representatives” that she was leaving the group.

The foursome went on to release one more album in 2017 before splitting the following year to pursue solo ventures.