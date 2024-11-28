Report: Diddy’s Son Justin Combs is ‘Banned’ From Renting Homes in Los Angeles After ‘Wrecking’ Them

BY: Walker Published 14 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin Combs has been “banned” from renting homes in Los Angeles because he would allegedly throw wild parties that would “wreck” them.

Justin, 30, has a habit of renting out mansions in Southern California and leaving them a mess at the end of his stay, a broker who specializes in mansions claimed to the New York Post on Wednesday.

‘The company that I work with rented houses to Justin,’ said a source described as an ‘LA-based facilitator’ for wealthy and famous clients. ‘He would say, “I’m having 20 people over.” But there would be 200 and then they would wreck the house.’

‘It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him,’ they continued, adding that Justin had allegedly ‘called’ them with a request to rent a house.

‘I said no,’ the source claimed.

The report on the consequences of Justin’s allegedly wild partying comes after his rap mogul father, 55, was denied bail for a third time ahead of his sex trafficking trial.

The publication clarified that there’s no indication of any of the disturbing behaviors alleged to have happened at his father’s debauched ‘freak off’ parties.

However, Justin appears to paint a picture of himself as someone who knows how to have a good time, as his Instagram account is peppered with pictures and videos of him taking shots of DeLeón tequila.

