Report: Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Wed in 'Intimate, At-Home' Ceremony

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were married at their home near Boston this weekend.

The couple said “I do” Saturday in an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.

An insider tells us the nuptials were “locked down tight,” as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited.

We’re told Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, invited their closest family and friends to witness the “beautiful” ceremony.

The guest list also included some of the actor’s Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Page Six has reached out to the couple’s reps for comment.

The “Avengers” actor and the Luso-Brazilian actress first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, when a source told People that the duo had been dating for “over a year.”

“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” the insider said, already calling their relationship “serious” at the time. “His family and friends all adore her.”

Just hours after the news broke, the couple was spotted holding hands during a stroll in Central Park.

While little is known about the low-key couple’s relationship, Evans has proudly been flaunting his affection for Baptista online.

The “Knives Out” star was spotted leaving a flirty comment on Baptista’s Instagram post around the same time that news broke of their relationship.

Then, in February, the “Captain America: Civil War” actor went Instagram-official with the “Warrior Nun” alum after posting a series of PDA-filled pics to his Instagram Story in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Other snaps Evans posted in recent months featured the two picking apples, skiing, viewing the Northern Lights together and even kissing in the car.

While Evans’ successful career as a longstanding Marvel star has warranted his own accolades, Baptista has an impressive backstory of her own. The actress, whose mother is a translator, speaks five languages: Portuguese, English, German, French and Spanish.

Baptista is known for her role in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and has won awards for her work, including the European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival and an award for Best Actress at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in the short film “Miami.”

She was also named IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020.

While Evans and Baptista have kept mum about their romance, the “Fantastic Four” actor opened up about wanting to get married last November.

“That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family,” he told People at the time. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

He continued, “So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”