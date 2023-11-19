Report: Cher, 77, Feuding With Sons Over Plan to Cut 37-Year-Old Boyfriend Into $360 Million Fortune

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards went public with their relationship back in November 2022.

Cher, 77, believes in share and share alike — but her grown kids are up in arms over the Believe songbird’s plans to allegedly change her will so a chunk of her $360 million fortune goes to her 37-year-old boytoy AE Edwards, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“While some view Cher’s gesture as a heartfelt testament to her affection, others are concerned about the implications it may have on her existing family dynamics,” an insider dished to National Enquirer. “Cher’s fortune has become a focal point in a passionate debate. Changing her will to leave her much younger boyfriend something is the best option — while the worst option would be if she marries him and he gets EVERYTHING!”

Cher’s grown kids — sons Chaz Bono, 54, from her long marriage to Sonny Bono, and Elijah Blue Allman, 47, from her short marriage to famed musician Gregg Allman — were reportedly hoping not to share their inheritance with their mom’s late-in-life partner.

But friends emphasize the aging singing icon is deeply smitten and wants to ensure her partner’s future security after she’s no longer around.

“At the end of the day, it’s her money and she has worked her butt off since she was a teenager to amass it,” added a pal. “It’s her right to leave whatever she wants to whoever she wants.”

Cher’s sons have reportedly “disapproved” of her lightning-fast romance since the beginning. A source claimed the If I Can Turn Back Time singer was so annoyed with her children meddling in her relationship that she threatened to cut them out of the will months ago.

“Cher is mad at them she’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” the insider shared in February. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”

Chaz allegedly believes “AE” is a gold digger.

“They think he’s playing her to cash in on her power and influence in the music industry,” the source added. Cher’s feud with her kids reportedly came to a head over the holidays when she accused Chaz and Elijah of being more interested in her money than her happiness, an insider revealed.

Cher’s friends are said to be concerned about their romance, too — but the aging singer doesn’t care. She’s allegedly head-over-heels for her much younger boo. It’s been a rollercoaster for the star and the music producer.

Cher and AE broke up in May after a months-long relationship and rumored engagement, but our source said she’s back in “giddy mode” — making her loved ones fearful she’s falling hard.