Report: Candy Spelling Found a House for Daughter, Grandkids — But Tori Turned it Down

Tori Spelling continues to be in the news for her and her kids’ uncertain living situation since her husband Dean McDermott announced their divorce.

via: Page Six

Following backlash for allegedly ignoring her daughter’s financial problems and unstable home situation, a source claims to Page Six that the author did try to help.

“Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house],” the source tells us.

However, Tori declined to move in because, according to the insider, she “wanted to live in a certain place.”

“[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live,” the source adds.

According to a new report, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum has been “struggling monetarily” after her husband, Dean McDermott, announced in a since-deleted Instagram statement that they were ending their 17-year marriage.

Since then, Tori has been photographed in various living situations, including staying at a $100-a-night budget motel with her kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — in early July.

Most recently, the family — sans McDermott — was photographed living in an RV.

Following the photographs, the socialite was slammed as “selfish” and “shameful” for seemingly ignoring her daughter’s financial crisis.

But the source stresses that the situation is “more complicated” than meets the eye.

“One of the problems is Tori doesn’t speak to anyone on the phone,” the insider complains. “And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy.

“[Candy] found her a house, that’s the last I heard.”

The source adds that Candy had paid the rent on Tori’s previous house, which the actress was forced to move out of due to a severe mold problem that was making the entire family sick.

“We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able [sic] that wording was FACT,” Tori wrote via Instagram in May. “We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap.”

Meanwhile, Candi and Tori have always had a fractured relationship.

In fact, Candy even accused Tori of hastening her husband, producer Aaron Spelling’s death in 2006.

“My daughter one day decided that she wasn’t speaking to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s continued for the last, oh gosh, four or five years,” Candy told 94.7 WMAS-FM’s Kellogg Krew in 2009.

“And it was sad. That’s what killed my husband, actually. He just didn’t want to live after that.”

The two even traded public barbs over Candy being able to see her grandchildren.

But last year, the “sTORI Telling” author shared that her relationship with her mom had dramatically improved.

“It’s like next level right now,” she said on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.” “I’m really really happy.”

Seemingly, they have their mutual friend “Million Dollar Listing” alum Josh Flagg to thank for helping them with the reconciliation.

“I hadn’t seen her since before COVID,” Tori shared. “And then Josh was like, ‘OK, we’re gonna do a family dinner at her place.’ So we went and had a great night.”

Despite this small blip, our source confirms that Candy, 77, and Tori, 50, are currently still in contact.

“You know, [Tori] is a 50-year-old woman that’s gone through $17 million,” the source claims. “And she’s always blamed her mother for everything. She’s a 50-year-old woman.

“But now for the first time in a long time, they’re speaking. So it’s not like their adversarial, they’re trying to arrest this problem. But there are so many extenuating circumstances.”

“Trust me, it’s not what it seems to be,” the source promises.

Reps for Candy and Tori did not reply for comment.