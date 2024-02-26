Report: Bench Warrant Issued for Chrisean Rock after Alleged Assault on James Wright Triggers Probation Violation | lovebscott.com

It seems like Chrisean Rock has a lot to make up for when it comes to her previous legal history and background.

via: Radar Online

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Chrisean Rock for violating her four-year probation sentence following the alleged assaults of singer James Wright and social media star Woah Vicky, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Online records show the update on Feb. 23, with an application to accelerate the matter filed and the bench warrant after she also failed to complete her 120 hours of community service for her Oklahoma drug charges case. Authorities now want her jailed for 30 days.

She was also hit with multiple fees, bringing her total owed to nearly $8k.

As we previously reported, Vicky pressed charges against Rock for second-degree assault last year after the Vibe rapper allegedly threw hands while filming Baddies East. Reps for the network, however, denied that it ever happened.

“Chrisean Rock has NOT gotten into a physical altercation with ANYONE on set during the filming of Baddies East,” Zeus Network founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer shared in a statement. “Anyone claiming otherwise is ALL [cap emoji].”

Wright, meanwhile, is suing Rock for allegedly assaulting him backstage at Tamar Braxton’s concert in Nov. 2023, claiming he sustained multiple face lacerations and two broken teeth.

“She hit him multiple times in the face for no reason at all. We were surprised that she was able to leave the facility that night,” Wright’s attorney, Kevin Anderson, told the Los Angeles Times. “She had on rings that were pretty much equivalent to brass knuckles.”

A criminal case was also filed against Rock stemming from the incident.

Braxton expressed her support for Wright while explaining that a “misunderstanding” occurred which led Rock to mistakenly believe she had a larger role in the show than she did.

“Chrisean is someone I look at like, from afar, a younger sister,” Braxton said while revealing she had invited the social media star known for her tumultuous relationship with rapper Blueface to the show for a “twerk off” segment but not to perform. “She was somebody I wanted to meet, to possibly take under my wing.”

While the new mom faces criminal charges and a recently filed lawsuit, Blueface also remains in police custody.

He was sentenced to serve nearly seven months in jail for a probation violation in connection to a 2021 assault case.