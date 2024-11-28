Home > NEWS

Report: Ashanti Allegedly Expecting Her Second Child With Nelly

BY: Walker

Published 14 hours ago

There’s certainly been no shortage of joy in the lives of Ashanti and Nelly this year. Following months of rampant pregnancy rumors, the two artists welcomed their first child together back in August.

Insiders told the Jasmine Brand on Wednesday that the musicians are expecting their second child together after secretly getting married last December.

Reps for the couple weren’t immediately available to Page Six for comment.

The “Foolish” songstress’ pregnancy comes months after she and the rapper welcomed son Kareem Kenkaide Hayne on July 18.

At the time, Ashanti gushed over seeing her newborn’s face for the first time during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time. Having a vision of this moment for so long … it was such an electrifying feeling,” she said.

The “Happy” singer also took to Instagram to share she had been “waiting to be a mom for a long time now.”

Nelly, 50, and Ashanti, 44, first met at a Grammy Awards press conference in 2003, and have worked on multiple projects together, including their 2008 track “Body on Me” and 2024 song “This Lil’ Game We Play.”

They dated for a decade before parting ways in 2013 and publicly reuniting in Las Vegas for a boxing match in April 2023.

That September, the “Air Force Ones” rapper confirmed he was dating the Grammy winner, admitting their rekindled romance “surprised” them.

He told “Love & Hip Hop” stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, “Sometimes being separate you understand one another more.”

According to a marriage license obtained by Page Six, Nelly and Ashanti secretly wed in the rapper’s hometown of St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 27, 2023.

via: Page Six

