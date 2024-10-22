Home > NEWS

Report: Angelina Jolie Moves on From Brad Pitt After 'Years of Celibacy' By Shacking Up With British Rapper Akala, For Two-Day Hotel 'Sexfest'

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Angelina Jolie’s rumored romance with British rapper Akala is reportedly heating up.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 49, has ramped up the seriousness of her relationship with Akala, who is nine years her junior, while in the midst of her divorce battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 60.

And last week she snuck him into her hotel during a trip to London and the pair spent two intimate nights together following the premiere of her new movie Maria.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Angelina was renowned for being wild and absolutely obsessed with sex, but all that went out the window with her divorce pressures and legal fights with Brad, not to mention raising her six kids.

“Now she’s finally getting back to her old ways – she’s getting really hot and heavy with Akala.”

Jolie and Akala have previously been pictured together in Venice and the hip-hop star has already met her children.

Akala was also seen hugging Jolie’s son Pax, 20, at the US premiere of Maria in New York last month.

But it appears spending time alone together in London has seen the romance heat up.

A source told The Sun: “Angelina and Akala have been secretly spending nights together at her London hotel The Corinthia.

“Angelina arrived at the hotel via the loading bay at around 8pm on Wednesday before being joined by Akala at around 10pm.

“The pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave.

“Akala was sneaked out of the hotel via one of Angelina’s cars on Friday — a couple of hours before the BFI film premiere for her new movie.

“They are using separate cars and secret entrances to keep their relationship under wraps, but it’s the real deal.”

The Oscar winner has been romantically linked with Akala since May when the latter attended the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica alongside Jolie and her daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18.

An eyewitness shared at the time Akala was “very protective of them as he shepherded them around.”

They enjoyed dinner together in Milan six months later and bonded over their passion for social and humanitarian causes.

via: Radar Online

