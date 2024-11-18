Report: Angelina Jolie ‘Could be Left Broke’ By Epic Court War Over Vineyard With Ex Brad Pitt: ‘She’s Already Selling her Car!’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

On Aug. 23, 2014, the former couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding in the French village of Correns. However, after a decade together and two years of marriage, the pair’s relationship came to an end when Jolie filed for divorce on Sept. 20, 2016.

Pitt and Jolie are set for a blockbuster court trial next year over the fate of their $350m vineyard and the hard-up star is “hunting down the back of her sofa” for cash as she buckles under monster legal bills.

The star is “making an inventory” of her valuables like jewels, handbags, and artworks and she already has her vintage Ferrari up for sale for $1.3million as she hunts for yet more cash to fund the bitter courtroom battle, RadarOnline can reveal.

Advertisement

A showbiz mole revealed: “The case is absolutely wiping her out. She might be worth millions in property and investments but she has a lavish lifestyle and doesn’t have mega-money in the bank.

“She’s now making an inventory of the baubles and trinkets that she can do without which might raise some cash for her. It’s the millionaire equivalent of hunting down the back of the sofa.

“The fact is she’s not been in a mega-budget movie for years so doesn’t have the kind of income that her ex Brad can still generate in Hollywood. If the court case drags she could end up broke.”

Earlier this year, Angelina Jolie garnered $55million from the sale of her stake in Château Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler, igniting her ongoing legal dispute with ex-husband Pitt.

Advertisement

The vineyard, renowned for its award-winning sparkling rosé, was placed at the center of what has since been dubbed War of the Rosés.

Pitt, 60, filed a $67 million lawsuit against his ex-wife after she sold her 50 per cent stake in the vineyard to businessman Shefler and his Stoli Group.

The Fight Club actor says the couple had a binding verbal agreement over the fate of the estate, which produces award-winning rose wine, that he would have the first option to buy Jolie, 49, out.

The Maria star has been active on the professional front; however, she hasn’t appeared in any big-budget films since MCU’s Eternals.

Advertisement

Former power couple Pitt and Jolie have been at war since the acrimonious breakdown of their marriage, and are at loggerheads over the Chateau Miraval they bought together during their relationship.

But Jolie, an Oscar-winner turned acclaimed producer and director, insists she was entitled to dispose of her stake in the business.

Last week, a judge dismissed motions from Jolie which sought to throw out Pitt’s claims about the alleged verbal agreement.

The decision sets the stage for a full trial of the dispute at the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2025.

Advertisement

Jolie recently dropped her lawsuit against the FBI seeking documents related to a 2016 incident on a private plane where she accused Pitt of violence towards her and their children.

Court papers show the judge found a possible basis for Pitt’s claims that their verbal agreement was binding, and ruled that the issue should be finally decided at trial.

The couple, who had six children together, wed at Chateau Miraval in 2014, but two years later their relationship broke down.

via: Radar Online

Advertisement