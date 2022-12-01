Report: Amy Robach Divorcing Andrew Shue After T.J. Holmes Romance Bombshell

On Wednesday, photos surfaced of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York.

via: Page Six

Amy Robach’s divorce from “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue is “almost finalized” following a “rocky” marriage, sources told Page Six.

The “Good Morning America” anchor is “happily in a relationship” with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, one friend told Page Six Thursday.

The friend said: “Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer.

“They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.”

Confirming Robach’s relationship with “GMA3” co-host Holmes, another source who knows the two told Page Six: “They’re in a relationship, they’re very happy. They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting adults — they have the right to do what they want.”

Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, tied the knot in 2010, two years after her divorce from Tim McIntosh, the father of her two teenage daughters.

Asked if Robach had any romantic flings during the marriage, one TV insider said: “It wouldn’t surprise me. She and Andrew had their rocky moments — they almost broke up a few times over the years. But it’s not like Amy is some serial philanderer.”

On Wednesday, a source told Page Six Robach and Holmes’ romance began this year around the time they were training together for the New York City Half Marathon in March. Holmes, 45, has been married to immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig for 12 years.

The pair — who both split from their spouses in August — were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News’ Midtown Manhattan headquarters back in May.

The Post has reached out to Robach and Holmes’ reps for comment.

According to one staffer, the couple has gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair.

New photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which broke the story, show Robach and Holmes recently cozying up to each other — and at one point even holding hands — during various outings in upstate New York and around the city.

Two weeks before Thanksgiving, the “GMA 3” co-anchors went on a getaway to a remote cottage where a photo showed Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt as she leaned into the trunk of a car.

As Page Six reported, Holmes and Robach were also seen looking flirty after landing in NYC from London the day after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.