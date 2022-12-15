Report: Allison Holker Told Cops There Were No Issues When Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Left

DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife was adamant with cops Tuesday morning she knew something was terribly wrong.

via: Page Six

When the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro entered a Los Angeles Police Department branch, she claimed Boss had departed without an “argument” and didn’t take his car, TMZ reported Thursday.

Law enforcement officials allegedly told the outlet that cops were considering Boss’ absence a “critical missing persons” case when his body was discovered at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., a mile from his family’s home.

The 40-year-old died by suicide.

The late “So You Think You Can Dance” alum’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The actor is survived by Holker and their three children — Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Holker, 34, confirmed her husband’s passing in a touching statement Wednesday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the choreographer wrote of the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” the actress, who married Boss in December 2013, went on to write. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Many of the couple’s celebrity friends have penned heartbreaking tributes to the “Real Dirty Dancing” host, with Ellen DeGeneres calling him “pure love and light.”

As for Boss’ “Magic Mike XXL” co-star Channing Tatum, the 42-year-old actor had “no words” for his Instagram followers.

Tatum posted a throwback selfie, adding, “My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… i don’t know where to begin. I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.”

Boss rose to fame in 2008 when he competed on the fourth season of “So You Think You Can Dance.” He placed as runner-up and appeared on later seasons as an All-Star.

The “Clash of the Cover Bands” host met Holker through the show, telling People in February that their love story started when they danced at a wrap party for Season 7 of the Fox series.

“There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout,” Holker chimed in at the time. “Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day. And we never looked back.”