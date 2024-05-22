Rep. Jasmine Crockett Files to Trademark ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ After Clash with Marjorie Taylor Greene | lovebscott.com

Last week’s insult-laden House committee hearing may soon be immortalized on a hoodie or pair of socks.

An application for “bleach blonde bad built butch body” was filed by Crockett’s campaign Sunday with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. USA Today was first to report news of the trademark application on Tuesday.

According to the application, the phrase is intended to be used for a variety of clothing items and accessories, including hats, hoodies, socks, T-shirts.

The move comes after the 43-year-old lawmaker launched what she dubbed a “Crockett Clapback Collection” last week that included a T-shirt bearing the same alliterative insult that she used during her contentious exchange with Greene.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene told Crockett during the late-night Oversight Committee hearing.

Later in the hearing, Crockett asked what she described as a hypothetical question about what might violate congressional protocol.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said, referring to a decision made by Chair James Comer (R-Ky.).

“If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett said, in a veiled barb aimed at Greene.

