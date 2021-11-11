Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure, Reveals Status On Social Media [Photos]

Christopher Williams’ representative has set the record straight on the singer’s medical condition. After Al. B Sure declared that his “brother” was in a coma, the “Talk to Myself” hitmaker’s rep took to social media to shut down the claim.

via: Essence

A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.

Al B. Sure! shared some shocking news with his fans yesterday evening regarding the medical issues that fellow 80’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is allegedly suffering from.

The singer, real name Albert Joseph Brown III, shared via social media that Williams is currently in a coma, for medical reasons that are as yet unknown.

Al alerted fans to his family member’s condition with a post of the two together in happier times. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” he wrote.

Though they refer to one another as brothers, Al B. Sure and Williams are cousins in reality. Williams has released four studio albums since his debut in 1989. He is the nephew of legendary Jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, and a father to three children, one of whom he shares with actress Stacey Dash.

Williams had a number of songs chart high on the U.S. R&B charts during the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, including hits like “Talk to Myself,” “I’m Dreamin’,” “Promises, Promises,” and “Every Little Thing You Do.”

Details surrounding Williams’ condition, whereabouts, or the cause of his sudden medical issue are scarce at the moment, leaving fans with little to go on outside of Al B. Sure’s initial call for prayers and well-wishes for the recovery of his beloved cousin. We will deliver more information as it becomes available.

Sending prayers to Christopher Williams.