Remember Her? RHOA's Tanya Sam Allegedly Shared a Nude Photo of Her and Fiancé Paul via Instagram...on Accident

It’s titty Tanya time!

Tanya Sam has largely gone under the radar ever since we here at lovebscott.com revealed she & former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams allegedly got their peaches cobbled during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party — but it appears she might be trying to pop back into the spotlight.

On Sunday, the former friend-of-the-show accidentally shared a topless photo of herself and husband Paul in the bed via Instagram.

Now — the last time anyone asked Tanya questions about her bedroom behavior, she ran away to Canada and left ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ without saying a word.

We just have one question — who did Tanya and Paul take this sexy photo for? Was it for themselves? Were they trying to send it to someone privately via IG?

Okay, we lied…that’s a couple questions. But from what we’ve heard, Tanya and Paul are used to a couple.