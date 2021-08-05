Release the Footage: Lisa Rinna Claims Erika Girardi Had a 'Screaming Fight' with a RHOBH Producer While Filming [Photo]

Last night’s tiff between Erika Girardi and Garcelle Beauvais on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ was apparently more of a moment than what Bravo decided to air.

via People:

After Wednesday night’s episode of RHOBH, Lisa Rinna claimed that her costar Erika Girardi got into a verbal altercation with an unnamed producer in a scene that was allegedly cut from the show.

“Dang it… I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta,” Rinna, 58, wrote on her Instagram Story. “Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f—— Bravo. ???.”

Knowing the revelation might cause some drama, the Days of Our Lives actress added: “I’ll get in trouble for this in…. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 ?.”

Erika has not commented on the alleged incident, but she reposted Rinna’s Story to her own Instagram account. Erika did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to comment.

PEOPLE is out to Bravo for comment.

However, a source tells PEOPLE that Erika’s conversation about her estranged husband Tom Girardi occurred off-camera with Crystal Minkoff. She became upset when the topic was later brought up while filming.

“It was a private conversation that was picked up by production on the mics and then Garcelle, who was not present for the conversation, proceeded to ask Erika about it,” says the source. “So of course Erika was upset. The editing was unfair and inaccurate.”

During the episode, Erika found herself in a heated exchange with castmate Garcelle Beauvais after The Real cohost revealed a “private moment” regarding Tom.

“Erika shared [on our hike earlier], if you don’t mind me sharing, that Tom calls her,” Beauvais, 54, said as Erika, 50, hit back, “Well, I do mind you saying that because I feel like you’re betraying my friendship right now. But please, have your moment.”

After Erika explained the situation herself, saying, “Tom calls me all the time. I won’t take his call,” she said to Beauvais: “You got it out of me once, and now you want to do it again.”

Though Beauvais said that she didn’t intend to anger her costar, Erika began crying as she voiced her dissatisfaction with her costar’s approach.

“[It was] something that I haven’t said and sometimes, not everything is up for discussion,” Erika said. “Just because someone tells me something about one of you, does not mean I’m bringing it up. I’ve been very open and very honest, so I think that was dirty.”

Erika then left the room and continued crying in the bathroom.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020 and they have both been entangled in legal controversies ever since.

Earlier in Wednesday’s episode, Beauvais asked Erika whether she received a “head’s up” about Tom’s multiple lawsuits before officially filing.

“No, I did not. This was a long time coming [and] a long battle with someone whose personality has completely changed,” Erika said. “Three years ago, he had a terrible, terrible head injury. And there was a significant shift in his personality, his decision-making and who he is. There was [a] severe decline.”

We had a feeling there was something else behind Erika’s blow-up. ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.