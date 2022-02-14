Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer Are Hosting the Oscars

The 2022 Oscars ceremony is taking shape.

via: Complex

The news is expected to be officially announced this Tuesday on Good Morning America. The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel had the honor. It’s unclear how the hosting duties will be split, but this year’s show is also a return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood following a reduced capacity show at Union Station last year.

According to Variety, producer Will Packer had engaged with multiple potential hosts before settling on the comic trio. Mad Men star Jon Hamm was among those in contention, according to sources familiar with the Academy. None of the hosts have confirmed their involvement just yet, but Schumer did share an Instagram post teasing “big fun news” on Sunday.

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan last week. Netflix’s Power of the Dog received the most nominations with 12, while Denis Villeneuve’s Dune came in second with an impressive ten nominations. Other big contenders include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which received a respectable seven nominations, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, the first Japanese film ever nominated for Best Picture.

Last year’s Oscars received a mixed to negative reaction from viewers, and only garnered a viewership of 10.4 million. Per Deadline’s report on the viewership figures, the 93rd Academy Awards was the least watched since Nielsen Media Research began tracking viewership in 1974.

The 94th Academy Awards will air live on March 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.