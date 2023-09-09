Reese Witherspoon Denies Reports That She Is a Billionaire

Reese Witherspoon wants everyone to know that she’s not a billionaire — yet!

The 47-year-old actress has denied reports that she is a billionaire, which stem from the $900 million sale of her production company Hello Sunshine in 2021, as well as a more recent move.

On Wednesday (September 6), news broke that Consortium Brand Partners had purchased a 70% ownership stake in Draper James, Reese‘s clothing brand.

Amid speculation that Reese has joined the billionaire club, the Big Little Lies star set the record straight during an appearance at HubSpot’s annual INBOUND gathering in Boston, Mass. on Friday (September 8).

“They’re wrong,” Reese said of the reports during a conversation with NBC News Daily‘s Zinhle Essamuah. “That’s enormously flattering and if I ever touched the bottom of whatever Oprah’s magic golden boots do, I would be so lucky.”

Reese‘s net worth currently stands at around $400 million. She currently stars in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, to which she is also attached as a producer.

Give her a few more years — she’ll get there.