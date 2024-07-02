6 Tips to Help Reduce Sugar Intake At Parties

As summer heats up, so does the social calendar. BBQs, cookouts, and outdoor gatherings become more frequent weekend events, which are notorious for their tempting food spreads, often high in sugars and calories. While it’s OK to indulge occasionally, frequent consumption of high-sugar foods can lead to energy crashes, weight gain, and other health issues. Balancing and enjoying the season is important without compromising your health goals. Therefore, with some planning and mindful choices, you can enjoy the festivities without overloading with sugar.

Here are six simple tips to reduce sugar intake at parties..

1. Choose Savory Over Sweet

At a party with various food options, gravitate towards savory items rather than sweet ones. Opt for snacks like veggies, dip, cheese, nuts, or protein-based dishes. These foods are lower in sugar and more satisfying, helping you stay full longer. If the only options are pizza and fried foods, go for the least processed options, like plain wings or grilled items, which tend to have less hidden sugars.

2. (BYOHD) Bring Your Own Healthy Dish

One of the best ways to ensure low-sugar options are available is to bring a dish yourself. Prepare a veggie platter with hummus or a fruit platter with a mix of low-sugar fruits like berries and melons. This way, you’ll have a go-to option that aligns with your goal to reduce sugar intake at parties, and you might even inspire others to eat healthier, too.

3. Watch Your Drink Choices

Drinks at parties can be a hidden source of sugar. Instead of sugary cocktails, sodas, or punch, opt for sparkling water with a splash of lime or a glass of wine, which generally contains less sugar. If you prefer cocktails, choose ones with low-sugar mixers or make a spritzer by diluting your drink with soda water. Staying hydrated with water between alcoholic drinks can also help you manage your sugar intake and overall consumption.

4. Limit Dessert Portions

It’s OK to enjoy a sweet treat, but moderation is key. Instead of having a large slice of cake or multiple cookies, take a small portion to satisfy your sweet tooth. A few bites are often enough to enjoy the flavor without consuming a significant sugar.

5. Be Mindful of Sauces and Dressings

Many sauces, dressings, and condiments are surprisingly high in sugar. When serving yourself at a barbecue or potluck, be cautious with barbecue sauce, ketchup, and salad dressings. Choose mustard, salsa, or make your own vinaigrette with olive oil and vinegar as a healthier alternative. Being mindful of these sources of sugar can help you cut back with little effort.

6. Focus on Socializing, Not Snacking

Parties are about more than just food; they’re an opportunity to connect with friends and family. Engage in conversations, participate in activities, or dance if there’s music. Keeping busy with social interactions can distract you from mindless snacking. When you’re busy having fun, you’re less likely to grab sugary snacks just because you’re bored.

Reducing sugar intake at parties can be easier than it seems. By making mindful choices and planning ahead, you can enjoy summer festivities without compromising your health. These simple tips can help you navigate the party season and keep your sugar intake in check. So enjoy the cookout season and all the pool parties you want while staying healthy and energized!