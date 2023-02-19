Rebel Wilson Announces She Is Engaged to Ramona Agruma: 'We Said Yes!'

Rebel Wilson is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

via People:

Wilson announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday. “We said YES! ??. Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring ? and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” she wrote.

In images shared, Wilson and Agruma can be seen wearing matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart etched in the center.

One shot shows the couple sharing a kiss as Agruma extends her arm out to show off her new ring. The other shows the couple in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle with flowers falling from above.

Wilson — who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate back in November 2022 — announced she was in a relationship with Agruma, founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, that June.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Wilson wrote at the time in a sweet Instagram post.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair had been dating since January 2022 and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February of that year.

“It’s a very serious relationship and they’re super happy together. It’s been very cool for Rebel’s friends to see her this secure with someone,” the insider said.

Wilson previously spoke to PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner “through a friend,” though she didn’t reveal who the love interest was at the time.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she said in May. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

The Pitch Perfect actress — who is launching a new dating app called Fluid— recently told PEOPLE that she was “shocked” at “how deep the connection was and how instant it was” when she met Agruma, as she had thought up until that point that she “was really looking for a husband” — to the point where she “[dated] about 50 guys in one year to try to catch up on the dating experience.”

“I always was a bit of a girls’ girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection and I was just shocked,” she recalled. “And then I was like, ‘Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn’t exploring?’ And maybe I should have 10 years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it’s just awesome now to be in a relationship.”

Wilson explained that falling for Agruma is something that “just happened,” while previously believing she was straight and just hadn’t met the right man. But lately, she has been “reading a lot about” sexuality, which she realizes is such a “complex and nuanced” topic.

“And I still don’t know 100 percent what category I would fit in,” she added of her own sexuality. “I don’t really know. I’m just in a great same-sex relationship now, and it’s awesome.”

Congrats to them!