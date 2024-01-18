Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII Pregame

The NFL announced the pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and will air on CBS.

via: People

Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem, while Post Malone is set to sing “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day will deliver a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Set to go down on Feb. 11, this year’s Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In a press statement, McEntire said, “I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time.”

For the 68-year-old country superstar, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the sporting event marks a full-circle moment. “2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo,” continued Reba’s statement, “and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary.”

Following the announcement, Day took to social media to express her excitement. “Peace & Blessings!!! Performing the Anthem at the SuperBowl yall! Grateful! Thank You God,” wrote the Golden Globe winner, 39.

After the pregame entertainment, Usher will take the stage in the middle of the game for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Each Super Bowl LVII performer will be accompanied by an American Sign Language translator, with CODA actor Daniel Durant joining McEntire, while actress, model and dancer Anjel Piñero will appear alongside Post Malone, 28, and actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez signing both “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as the halftime show.

Usher, 45, opened up about his upcoming performance in a digital cover interview with Vogue earlier this week, telling the outlet, “People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them.”

The “OMG” singer said he’s all about “the fan experience” and “trying to figure out how to give them something that’s going to make them feel something,” labeling himself a “dreamer.”

He also shared a few hints for the highly anticipated show: Fans can expect one major costume change, roller skating, choreography and some exciting guest appearances.

Usher’s main goal, however, is for R&B to “take the main stage.” He elaborated, “Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit.”

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” the Grammy winner added. “I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”