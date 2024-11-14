‘Reasonable Doubt’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

“Reasonable Doubt” is returning for a third season on Hulu.

The Disney-owned streamer has renewed the series for a third season. The pickup comes about four weeks after Reasonable Doubt concluded its second season.

The acclaimed Onyx Collective legal drama stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, a high-powered criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles. All the while, she’s juggling family issues, her love life, and defending her clients. Season two followed her as she defended a close friend (played by Shannon Kane) who was charged with first-degree murder of her abusive husband.

Advertisement

The season two cast also includes McKinley Freeman, Morris Chestnut, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixson, and Aderinsola Olabode. Chestnut will star in CBS’ drama Watson starring in January, and it’s unclear if he’d be able to return to Reasonable Doubt.

Raamla Mohamed, creator and showrunner of the series, took to Instagram to share the news.

“The verdict is in. Season 3 is officially a guilty pleasure! We’re back, and this time, the stakes are higher,” her post read. “Can’t wait to bring you more drama, more twists, and more justice. See you in the courtroom!”