It’s Really All Going to Hell, Musk Reinstates Trump's Twitter Account After Poll [Photo]

After a nearly two-year absence, former President Donald Trump is able to reclaim his Twitter account — though it’s unclear whether he’ll be back.

via: Axios

Elon Musk reinstated former President Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday night, three weeks after acquiring the social media company for $44 billion and shortly after millions of accounts voted in favor (52% of more than 15 million total votes) of the decision through a poll Musk posted Friday night.

In a tweet, Musk said, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.”

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Trump, twice-impeached and under criminal investigation, launched his 2024 campaign on Tuesday night.

Musk has said permanent bans should be extremely rare (he recently implemented them for users who impersonate others) and that Trump’s suspension was “a mistake” and “foolish,” announced on Friday that Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee were reinstated and that a decision hadn’t been made yet about Trump’s account.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account two days after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in what it said was a response to the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump was permanently de-platformed by Facebook one day later, but Facebook later reduced its ban to two years.