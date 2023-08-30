Reality Star Erica Mena Calls Dancehall Legend Spice A “Monkey” During ‘LHHATL’ Fight [Video]

Jamaican musician Spice and Erica Mena got into a vehement exchange on television after arguing about who has the worst life situation.

via: Vibe

As the VH1 show is known for its drama and brawls, the debacle between the co-stars included a racial slur, causing much backlash against Mena.

During the confrontation, Spice claimed that Mena’s oldest son doesn’t like his own mother. In response, Mena angrily flipped a table on the “So Mi Like It” artist, wished her death, and called her a racial slur.

“That bi**h should’ve died!” screamed Mena referring to Spice’s health scare last year. In response, Spice yelled, “Your son hates you, bi**h!,” to which Mena replied, “You monkey, you f**king blue monkey!”

The clip immediately took the internet by storm as viewers had much to say about the historically rooted racial slur used to insult Black people. Spice also received backlash for mentioning Mena’s child, but majority of the smoke was for the TV personality.

Following the clip going viral, Spice took to her Instagram to address her remark about Mena’s son, using a clip from another episode to try and prove her point. Erica’s eldest son is from a previous relationship, as she also shares two small children with reality star Safaree.

“Kids are off limits right??????? But I guess it’s only when I ask cause where’s the same energy when Scrappy and Stevie J talked about it,” Spice wrote, showing two separate disputes of Mena with Scrappy and Stevie J. “But now I’m a Monkey and should have died on the table? Ok, Erica.”

The 35-year-old has yet to address the backlash received for calling Spice a “monkey.”

In related news, Mena and two other Love & Hip Hop cast members were recently arrested last week in Fulton County, G.A., following an alleged violent altercation.