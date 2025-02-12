‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Finalizes Divorce From Michael Darby

BY: Walker Published 15 minutes ago

Ashley Darby has officially finalized her divorce from Michael Darby.

According to TMZ, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star’s divorce was finalized on Monday. Darby filed for divorce in November after she and Michael had separated for more than two years. They had a prenup and agreed to share custody of their two sons, Dylan and Dean.

Ashley announced her separation from Michael back in 2022 and explained that they were in “very different stages of their lives.”

They had been married for nearly eight years before separating. The Darby’s separation and pending divorce was a topic of discussion for several seasons of “RHOP” until the paperwork was officially filed.