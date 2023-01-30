'Real Housewives of Dubai' Star Nina Ali Leaves Show After 1 Season: 'It Was an Honor'

Nina Ali won’t be back for ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2.

via People:

Born in Lebanon and raised in Texas, Ali moved to Dubai with her husband in 2011 and has grown into one of the city’s most recognizable faces thanks to her string of successful companies including her popular fruit cakes.

She was known on the show not only for her elegance and class, but for also giving viewers a peek into the world of the Dubai elite, having lived in the Burj Khalifa — the largest building in the world.

“It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help Bravo bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home,” Ali, 44, said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer.”

“2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way — including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures — so for now moving my attention away from the show will allow myself the space to focus on new challenges,” she added.

Ali then sent love to fellow Dubai Housewives Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.

“I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward,” she said. “I’ll be cheering you on!”

The Real Housewives of Dubai was first announced in November 2021 by executive producer Andy Cohen on the Today show — the series making history the first time Bravo had produced a Real Housewives installment in an international city.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” Cohen, 54, added in a statement.

The series premiered in June 2021, making a mark among fans for the cast’s captivating personalities and delicious drama.

In October, the Dubai Housewives united in New York City for BravoCon, where they noted during their panel that they were ready to get started on season 2, which at the time hadn’t been announced.

“We’re hopeful. If it happens, it’s going to be amazing,” Stanbury said while Ayan added, “There is a season 2! You have to put it out in the universe!”

At the time, Ali also expressed interest in seeing the series score a second season. “If and when there’s a season 2, we’re all ready,” she said. “I’m manifesting it! For all of us!”

Are you sad to see Nina go?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LipstickMommy (@nina.ali)