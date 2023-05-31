  1. Home
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Ratings Are Tanking, Hits Season Low As Fans Complain of ‘Boring’ Episodes

May 31, 2023 9:59 AM PST

Despite a decent start, ratings for this season of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ aren’t looking too good.

In fact, since the season 15 premiere, ratings in key demos have continued to decline — finding this past Sunday’s episode at a season low.

‘RHOA’ weekly ratings via TVDeets.com

We admit — the S15 ‘RHOA’ trailer did look promising. However, just four episodes in viewers are already complaining of ‘boring’ antics and ‘lackluster’ storylines.

We’d argue it’s a bit unfair to blame the show’s tanking ratings on one (or four) ‘Housewives’ — but some fans are calling for the Atlanta cast to received a complete reboot, much like the upcoming ‘Real Housewives of New York City.’

Can a few appearances from former cast members and a group trip to Portugal turn this season around? We’ll have to wait and see.

