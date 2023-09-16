Read The Divorce Papers Jeezy Slapped Jeannie Mai With Demanding Joint Custody After Breakup

Rapper Jeezy has hit his wife Jeannie Mai with divorce papers only days after she praised him on social media.

via: Radar Online

Jeezy and Jeannie’s split after two years of marriage sent shockwaves on Friday as it was revealed the exes are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

RadarOnline.com has obtained the new divorce docs filed September 14 at the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia, in which the rapper seeks joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, “on a temporary and permanent basis.”

Jeezy (real name: Jay Wayne Jenkins) stated their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and “there is no hope for reconciliation.”

He asked the court to handle the final “decision-making” and determine a “specific parenting time schedule” that is consistent with “the best interests” of their child.

The exes welcomed their daughter in January 2022 following their March 2021 nuptials. In addition to the child he shares with Mai, Jeezy is the father of three children from prior relationships.

Jeezy stated that both he and Mai have an obligation to contribute to the “support, maintenance, and education” of their daughter, also noting that “child support should be “determined in accordance with Georgia law.”

The Put On hitmaker and television host signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their wedding, which he wants “enforced” by the court as it would resolve “all financial issues incident to this divorce.”

Jeezy wants both of them to be awarded their “separate, non-marital property,” and for both parties’ assets and debts to be divided based on their agreement in the prenup.

Mai and Jeezy began dating in the fall of 2018 after meeting on her talk show The Real, going on to announce their engagement in April 2020.

Mai previously faced backlash while addressing the role she wanted to play in her marriage, telling viewers that she wanted to “submit” to Jeezy in 2020.

“When I hear this definition … submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to,” she said, explaining that she often had to make decisions and take the lead as a business owner.

“That doesn’t mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us,” Mai continued. “It’s a, ‘You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,’ and he takes the decision. He formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that.”