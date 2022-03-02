Raymond Santana Files To Divorce Deelishis After Nearly 2 Years Of Marriage [Photos]

Everything seemed like paradise back in December 2019 when “Central Park Five,” better known as the “Exonerated Five,” icon Raymond Santana proposed to former reality star Deelishis, real name Chandra Davis, also known as London Charles.

via: BET

Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five has filed for divorce from his wife Chandra “Deelishis” Davis after nearly 2 years of marriage, reports TMZ. According to the media outlet, Santana filed for divorce in Georgia citing that the relationship is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The former couple met through Instagram in late 2019 and tied the knot six months later with a lovely wedding ceremony. The pair reportedly separated on Nov. 7.

Deelishis took to Instagram on Tuesday (Mar. 3) seemingly confirming the split, accusing Raymond of being a narcissist, liar, and cheater.

“I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I’m finally ready to speak my truth…stay tuned. #GlovesOff,” Deelishis wrote on Instagram, according to a screenshot posted by The Shade Room. The post has since been edited to read: “Today I appear to be in myself but I’m not ALONE.”

Despite the post, TMZ reports that the pair both agreed neither party would pay the other alimony. Stay tuned for more details.