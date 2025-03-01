Ray J Says He’ll Never Love Again After Princess Love Split

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

It’s officially over for Ray J and Princess Love—again. After years of ups and downs, the couple has decided to part ways for good.

Ray J admits that despite their turbulent history, he never stopped holding deep feelings for her.

The couple’s relationship has been anything but smooth, with multiple breakups and reconciliations over the years. Their latest divorce filing—Princess Love’s fourth—was announced last year, with both acknowledging that parting ways was the best decision. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” they said in a joint statement.

In a recent conversation with VladTV, Ray J opened up about his lingering love for Princess, revealing that moving on isn’t something he sees in his future. “I’ll never love another woman like I love her. I made a vow to her,” he stated. “So even if it’s not there no more as far as divorce or whatever, my word is everything.”

As for why they’ve struggled to make things work, Ray J believes their inability to truly move forward has been a major factor. “Wiping the slate clean now like we’re doing is important for us as parents, and friends,” he explained. “I don’t know what she wants to do, but I’ll never love another woman again.”

His emotional confession comes on the heels of a messy situation involving leaked text messages. Princess recently exposed explicit messages between Ray J and rapper Sukihana, leading to a heated exchange. After the drama, Princess made it clear that she was officially done with Ray J for good.

via: Hot97