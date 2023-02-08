Ray J Recalls When 50 Cent “Took A Sh*t” During Business Meeting [Video]

Ray J claims that 50 Cent once crapped on one of his ideas, literally, by interrupting a meeting the two were holding to defecate.

via: Complex

While on the Breakfast Club, Ray J said 50 hit the toilet to handle his business in the middle of a pitch meeting.

“I had multiple conversations with 50,” he said about past pitch meetings between the two. “One conversation me and Jackie [Long] had with 50, [he] was moving around. I don’t know if he didn’t like our idea, or he liked it and he was just like, ‘I gotta get it in before I get on the plane.’ Fif, don’t be mad at me, but Fif just took a shit in our meeting.”

Asked for a more radio-friendly version to describe what happened, Ray J said that he’s pretty confident Fif “took a dump” in the middle of the meeting. “We on FaceTime, Jackie Long set it up, and 50 took a dump on the meeting that I had when I was in a pitch,” he said in the clip above. “He went in and just did it. I don’t know if he liked the idea, like the idea was wack and just shitted on it. … It could have been, ‘We fam, these my boys, let me go take a dump real quick and then let me listen to the meeting,’ or it was just like, ‘I’ma just dump.’”

Charlamagne added that he doesn’t think 50 Cent is going to be too happy about him telling this story, but Ray disagreed. “To me, I felt it was gangster,” he said. “It was like, we got little homied. It felt like we got little homied in the meeting because maybe the idea wasn’t good.” Charlamagne suggested that maybe Fif just needed to “doo doo,” to which Ray laughed. “Fif, remember I told you that you did that when we was talking,” Ray said. “Fif is busy doing a lot of stuff, so, you know what I’m saying.”

Watch the interview with Ray J below.