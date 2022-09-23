Ray J on Possibility of Legal Action Against Kardashians Over Sex Tape Claims: 'I've Never Been Sued' [Video]

Ray J is still out here talking about his role in leaking Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2007 sex tape in efforts to ‘clear my name.’

via Complex:

During an interview with Charlamagne tha God on Thursday’s Hell of a Week on Comedy Central, Ray J was asked to reveal whether he was “in cahoots” with the Kardashian-Jenner family due to their Hulu series having just this week returned for its second season.

“You know what, in a good world—in a good, like, life—that would have made more sense to me as well,” Ray J said of the “cahoots” theory. “That’s what I thought too.”

From there, Ray J noted the tape is “still making money” to this day and also asserted that he has not faced legal action over anything related to the sex tape, a detail he argues supports his claims. As previously and fairly frequently reported in recent weeks, Ray J has taken issue with a Late Late Show lie detector video (calling it “fake”) and at one point alleged that Kris Jenner “mastermind” the sex tape’s release to help her family but “tried to ruin” his.

“Put it like this, if what they saying I did is true, then why didn’t you never sue me?” Ray said on Charlamagne’s show, referencing claims that he was behind the original leak. “I’ve never been sued. I’ve never had a complaint. … That’s just facts, right? And there’s so many more things. It’s just now, now I’m not gon’ yell it out. Now I’m going directly to the source.”

The biblical story of David and Goliath was brought up later in the interview as a point of comparison, with Charlamagne ultimately pushing Ray to reveal whether part of his plan is to “legally demand an apology,” including in the form of pursuing a lawsuit.

“There’s gon’ be some legal stuff happening. … Just think about it like this, without me just going through all the facts, right?” he said. “I said what I said, I said what I said. It’s crickets over there. No response. Nothing. How long has it been? Like, two weeks. Silence. Nothing.”

Ray J confirmed he’s also received “silence” from the artist formerly known as Kanye West, whose recent IG activity ultimately spurred the aforementioned “masterminded” remark.

“I just wanna clear my name, man,” Ray J said, adding that he’s now “fighting for my kids to know that they daddy is a great person who respects everybody.”

Ray J better be careful before he gets the legal action he’s asking for.