Ray J Demands Joint Custody Of Kids In Response To Princess Love's Divorce Filing | lovebscott.com

The couple’s latest divorce is the fourth time they have filed since May 2020.

The multi-talented entertainer made his demands to share joint custody of the two kids he shares with his ex-wife, Princess Love, known in new documents obtained by The Blast.

Ray J has officially filed documents in response to Princess Love’s request for the Superior Court of California to dissolve their seven-year union.

After noting that they were splitting up due to “irreconcilable differences,” the singer-songwriter attests that he wants joint legal and physical custody of their children — five-year-old Melody and four-year-old Epik.

He also notes that he and Princess Love will decide later how much money he will pay his estranged partner for support. Additionally, Ray J stipulates that they will each handle the legal fees and costs.

He further confirms that jewelry and personal items, the money he earns and saves after the separation, and other belongings and debts that belong to each part separately will be addressed later.

This latest wrinkle in Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage comes after the former’s previous divorce filing in 2021. Since that dismissal was granted without prejudice, it allowed for the “Love & Hip Hop” stars to re-file for divorce if they wanted to, which Princess Love did earlier this year.

Shortly after she made the divorce filing, Princess Love took to social media to issue a statement. As The Blast reported at the time, the statement read:

“After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

After assuring fans that she and Ray J made the decision about their fourth divorce attempt “thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being,” she added:

“While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

The reality television star then concluded, “Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead. We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

The couple appeared to be doing better in their union last August when Ray J shocked his woman with a white Maybach in celebration of her 39th birthday that month.

A clip uploaded to Instagram captured the moment of surprise for the then-celebrant who eagerly collected the car keys and got into the vehicle, where she discovered another package.

While Princess Love focused on bringing out the boxed item, Ray J approached her, giving her a hug and a kiss on the cheek. The sweet moment was further enhanced by the Oakland native’s birthday ensemble — a purple dress embellished with tassels from her waist to knee.

As expected, the now-deleted clip elicited reactions from viewers, with some expressing admiration for the romantic gesture in the comments.

“I hope they stay together and work everything out; they have such a beautiful family,” one person commented, as another penned, “Aww, she definitely deserves this and more, Ray growing up at 45.”