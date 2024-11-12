Ray J Claims He Was Almost Shot and Killed In An Expletive-Filled Rant on Video

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Ray J is speaking out after what he says was a recent attempt on his life.

Ray is claiming he was targeted in a recent shooting … posting a heated response on social media in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories Tuesday, where he claimed people “just tried to shoot me” … alleging the assailants were trying to “kill” him.

Ray J indicated the gunfire was tied to some unspecified feud … with Kim Kardashian’s ex declaring his refusal to apologize. He signed off his video with a heated message, pointing his finger at the camera and shouting … “F*** you!!!”

This update comes mere weeks after Ray found himself in a face-off with Diddy’s sons, Christian, Quincy, and Justin, outside a Halloween bash in Los Angeles.

It’s currently unclear if the recent shooting is tied to that beef.

via: TMZ

