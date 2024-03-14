Ravens Release Odell Beckham Jr. After One Season, Making Wide Receiver an Unrestricted Free Agent | lovebscott.com

.

The Odell Beckham Jr. story in Baltimore is a colorful one, and in many ways, a successful one. But it’s officially over now.

via: CBS Sports

He is a post-June 1 release, meaning the team can split the dead money between 2024 and 2025. The move means OBJ is an unrestricted free agent.

Last April, Beckham signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Ravens. He reworked his contract in January, allowing for the post-June 1 release if the sides did not come to an agreement before the league new year.

In 2023, Beckham had 35 catches on 64 targets for 565 yards, coming in second on the team in receiving yards, along with three touchdowns in 14 games. He had four receptions for 34 yards and no touchdowns in two playoff games, one being a start.

The Ravens re-signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor this offseason and beefed up their offense by adding running back Derrick Henry, coming from the Tennessee Titans. Playmakers on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s offense also include wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Last season was Beckham’s first year back after tearing an ACL in Super Bowl LVI, when he played for the Los Angeles Rams. He was with L.A. for one season in 2021 and missed the entirety of the 2022 season.

In his career, the 31-year-old has 566 receptions for 7,932 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns. He is a Super Bowl champion, was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, is a three-time Pro Bowler and is two-time Second Team All-Pro.

His career began when he was drafted No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in 2014. He stayed there through 2018 before heading to the Cleveland Browns, where he played from 2019 to 2021. During the 2021 season, some drama with the team eventually led to his release from the Browns and him signing with the Rams.