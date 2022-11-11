Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Felt 'Catfished' by 'The View' Producers After Accepting Hosting Gig [Video]

Raven-Symoné is opening up about her experience co-hosting ‘The View’ and how she felt “catfished” by the producers of the show.

via JJ:

The 36-year-old entertainer had a short stint on the show, serving on the panel from June 2015 through late 2016. She also served as a guest host multiple times before becoming a permanent fixture on the show.

In her new interview with them, Raven opened up why she didn’t want to come out to the public and what it was like to be a host on The View.

“I didn’t have any role models,” Raven said about growing up queer. “Like who did I have to look up to? No offense Ellen back then, that didn’t go so well for her. And so all of those moments just did not lead up to a safe environment for me to come out. And he goes, yeah, but you’re that for other people. And I’m like, why I gotta be the martyr Like that’s not fair.”

While talking about The View, she said, “First of all, they told me this wasn’t gonna be politically oriented when they revamped it. So catfished for one. Two me coming out wasn’t a part of that. Again, like I said, when I started that show I pretended like I didn’t even say anything. Like it wasn’t a part of my identity. I went right back to that other person. I’m used to hiding. I’m used to hiding myself. So it was easy to hide in plain view.”

Watch the interview below.