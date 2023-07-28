Rauw Alejandro & Camila Cabello Are Not Dating, Despite Rumors Following the End of His Engagement

Camila Cabello and Rauw Alejandro are not dating, according to sources close to the stars.

via JJ:

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Rauw and singer Rosalia had ended their engagement and relationship after two years together.

Since then, rumors has started to arise that he was seemingly linked to Camila.

According to sources close to the singers, via People, the rumors that Rauw and Camila are now an item are false.

“They just happened to be at two of the same events,” the insider told the outlet. “They barely even spent time together at either event.”

The two events in question were the Inter Miami soccer game earlier this week, and then at the Premios Juventud.

Rauw also addressed that infidelity was at the core of their breakup between him and Rosalia.

“There are thousands of problems that can cause a break, but in our case it was not the fault of third parties or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to absorb all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged,” he said.

This rumor seemingly came out of nowhere. Sounds like a PR stunt.