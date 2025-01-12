Home > NEWS

Rapper NBA Youngboy Gets Prison Release Date After Plea Deal

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain is set to be released from prison this summer thanks to a plea deal.

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, better known as rapper NBA YoungBoy, will walk out of prison in July 2025.

Gaulden, known by his professional name YoungBoy Never Broke Again or NBA YoungBoy, has been releasing music since 2025 with six independent mix tapes over two years before signing a deal with Atlanta Records.

Since then, he has faced no shortage of legal problems over the years, including aggravated assault with a firearm in Louisiana and posing as a doctor in order to obtain prescription painkillers. His plea deal last year attempted to resolve both issues.

Newsweek reached out to Atlanta attorney Drew Findling, who represented Gaulden, for comment by email on Saturday afternoon.

After much legal wrangling, the Louisiana native agreed to a deal that resolved much of the charges against him. The deal, finalized in September 2024, required Gaulden to acknowledge that while filming a rap video in Baton Rouge, he was illegally in possession of several firearms.

The initial agreement resulted in a 23-month sentence with five years’ probation and a $200,000 fine, but that has changed per new information. Gaulden also agreed to relinquish the weapons, which included a Glock 21 .45-caliber pistol and a Masterpiece Arms MPA30T 9mm handgun.

Gaulden will now be released from prison on July 27, 2025, which is far sooner than the deal would have, according to Times Now. The sentence appears to have been reduced since it includes time served up until May 2024.

Fans discovered the information based on a search of his incarceration information, which stated July as his release date.

via: Newsweek

