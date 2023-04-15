Rapper Monaleo Reveals She Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend Stunna 4 Vegas [Photos]

Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas are expecting a baby!

The couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together in two separate Instagram posts on Saturday.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Leondra Roshawn Gay, shared a set of maternity photos to her profile, while wearing a pink off-the-shoulder flowing gown from designer Di Petsa.

The gown featured an opening at the stomach to show off her baby bump and a high slit on her right leg.

In several photos in the set , the rapper gently caresses her bump while posing on a silk-covered chair.

“God is a woman.. ?,” she captioned the post.

Her boyfriend of at least two years amended her statement in a comment under the post that read: “God is a beautiful black woman ???”

Several of Monaleo’s friends congratulated the mom-to-be, including fellow rapper Kali, who wrote, “?????congratulations”

Stunna 4 Vegas (real name Khalik Antonio Caldwell), 27, also celebrated the news with his own Instagram post dedicated to his unborn child, promising to be a good father.

Check out Monaleo’s post below. Congrats to the couple!

